Game Of Thrones: Kit Harington's Jon Snow Series Looks Dead After New Update

The ending of "Game of Thrones" remains one of the most notorious fumbles in television history. Even highly controversial conclusions like "The Sopranos" ending and the original "Dexter" series finale never came close to acquiring the ire and wrath "Game of Thrones" Season 8 did. For a time, anger and disappointment toward the show's bizarre and hurried race to the finish line seemed to kill off any interest and investment in the franchise from long-term fans. That is until "House of the Dragon" swooped in 2022 and amazed everyone — literally, everyone. Aside from the critically acclaimed prequel series, HBO appeared to be working on a handful of other "Game of Thrones" spin-off projects, one of them featuring the return of Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

However, according to the actor, such plans may be as burnt as the Iron Throne. During an interview with Screen Rant, Harington touched on how apprehensive he'd been to touch on any details regarding the Jon Snow-led spin-off, not wishing to lead fans one way or another. Overall, it seems uncertainties regarding plot is what shelved the project. "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

To some of the more stalwart Westerosi fans, this news likely doesn't come as the biggest surprise. After all, the "Game of Thrones" ending didn't leave a lot wiggle room for additional stories to be told, especially for Aeg — we mean, Jon Snow.