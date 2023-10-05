One Chicago Is Officially Back In Business With Some Showrunner Shake-Ups

After months of the Writers Guild of America going on strike and studios digging in their heels and refusing to make a fair deal, the two sides finally reached an agreement that was overwhelmingly positive for television and film writers. This means writers' rooms have been able to get back to work with the goal of getting some new TV episodes for next season written and hopefully produced in a timely manner. It also means some shake-ups are in order — if the Wolf Entertainment/Universal Television writers' rooms are any indication.

Variety reports how eight of Dick Wolf's shows have resumed writing, and there's big news on the front of the "One Chicago" franchise. "Chicago Fire" Season 12 will have a new showrunner in the form of Andrea Newman. She's been part of the "Chicago Fire" family since the very first season as a co-executive producer before being bumped up to executive producer. She's also been a co-showrunner with Derek Haas, but it was announced in November 2022 that he would step down from the series. For Season 12, Newman will have showrunner duties all her own, but by all accounts, she's more than up for the task.

The other "One Chicago" properties will keep things consistent, as "Chicago Med" will have Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov as showrunners, while "Chicago P.D." will be overseen by Gwen Sigan.