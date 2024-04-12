The Real Reason One Chicago Won't Have A 3-Way Crossover For The 2023-2024 Season

Fans wondering when the next significant One Chicago crossover might occur will have to wait a little longer for another massive meeting of the Wednesday night titans. Speaking with TV Insider in January, "Chicago Med" showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider explained that a combination of shortened seasons mandated by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes and the intricate inner workings of each drama's packed schedule of plot twists means that there won't be a massive three-series crossover event for the 2023-24 season.

"As far as a big crossover, it's being talked about, but it's difficult because each show is in a different dramatic place in a way that characters are involved in their stories. So it just becomes, when is it appropriate for one character to cross over into another?" said Frolov.

Referring to the limits imposed on all three shows by the strikes, Schneider added, "[T]he production schedule is shortened, so it's harder to schedule the actors in, but it's something we always try to do." While a more extensive, longer-format crossover seems out of the question for the currently running seasons of each drama, one shouldn't discount the hope that there may be some smaller unifying moments along the way.