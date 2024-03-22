Will Chicago Fire, Chicago PD & Chicago Med Return For The 2024-2025 TV Season?
Fans of the One Chicago franchise can rest easy, as all three shows in Dick Wolf's NBC triad have been renewed for additional seasons in the 2024-2025 window. These extensions mark Season 10 of "Chicago Med," Season 12 of "Chicago P.D.," and Season 13 of "Chicago Fire," which kicked off the franchise back in 2012. According to a report from Variety, the One Chicago shows were the three most-watched programs on Wednesdays and were all in 2023-2024's list of the 10 most-watched primetime entertainment shows.
The 2024-2025 season will also mark "Law & Order" Season 24 and "Law & Order: SVU" Season 26. The three One Chicago shows seem to be on a similar trajectory as Wolf's original spin-off heavy procedural franchise, and if viewership trends continue the way they've been going lately, "Chicago Fire," Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." could keep running well into the future.
Wolf's current production deal with Universal Television — owned by the same parent company as NBC — carries him through 2027. Since he's been there for decades already, it's highly likely that he'll resign when that term is up. As for One Chicago specifically, fans have a lot more drama and crossovers to look forward to in the next year. Here's what could be coming for "Chicago Fire," Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." in 2024-2025.
What's in store for the next season of One Chicago?
At the time of this writing, there are still two weeks left in the current One Chicago season. That means viewers won't know what happens to Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) until April 3. However, there are some things that we do know.
Not every cast member will return for the next outing. In 2023, it was announced that "Chicago P.D." Season 11 would be star Tracy Spiridakos' last. Plenty of actors have left One Chicago over the years, but it will be an adjustment for longtime viewers to see Detective Hailey Upton go. Kara Killmer, who's been playing Sylvie Brett on "Chicago Fire" since Season 3, also won't be returning, as her story has been wrapped up in Season 12.
These kinds of One Chicago cast exits are necessary to keep things fresh and continue retooling the major storylines. They're also an inevitability in a franchise that could run for another 10 years. Still, every season brings changes, and fans will be the ones to decide whether they're for the better or the worse. Before we get to that judgment, though, there are two more installments of the current "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." seasons set to air on NBC on March 27 and April 3.