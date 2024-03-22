Will Chicago Fire, Chicago PD & Chicago Med Return For The 2024-2025 TV Season?

Fans of the One Chicago franchise can rest easy, as all three shows in Dick Wolf's NBC triad have been renewed for additional seasons in the 2024-2025 window. These extensions mark Season 10 of "Chicago Med," Season 12 of "Chicago P.D.," and Season 13 of "Chicago Fire," which kicked off the franchise back in 2012. According to a report from Variety, the One Chicago shows were the three most-watched programs on Wednesdays and were all in 2023-2024's list of the 10 most-watched primetime entertainment shows.

The 2024-2025 season will also mark "Law & Order" Season 24 and "Law & Order: SVU" Season 26. The three One Chicago shows seem to be on a similar trajectory as Wolf's original spin-off heavy procedural franchise, and if viewership trends continue the way they've been going lately, "Chicago Fire," Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." could keep running well into the future.

Wolf's current production deal with Universal Television — owned by the same parent company as NBC — carries him through 2027. Since he's been there for decades already, it's highly likely that he'll resign when that term is up. As for One Chicago specifically, fans have a lot more drama and crossovers to look forward to in the next year. Here's what could be coming for "Chicago Fire," Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." in 2024-2025.