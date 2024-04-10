Heels Season 3 Could Happen At Netflix - But There Are A Few Big Challenges

Hold on tight, wrestling fans; a recently deposed champion might be returning to the squared circle. "Heels" – a family saga surrounding a Southern promotion run by two warring brothers — will be headed to Netflix after being canceled by Starz in 2023.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the deal gives Netflix the nonexclusive rights to both seasons of "Heels," with the lingering possibility that a third season might drop — but only if the show does good numbers, which is one of a few big roadblocks that might prevent fresh episodes from being made. Since the Netflix deal is nonexclusive, presumably Starz will also retain the ability to either continue streaming the series itself on its app and other platforms where it's available or ship it around to other interested parties.

The move to Netflix makes sense because the streamer will become the flagship home for WWE programming — including its "Monday Night Raw" broadcast — in 2025. As such, building up its wrestling-related library of programs seems like a wise move. But getting the Spade clan back into the ring might be a problem, as the busy careers of "Heels" leads Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig might preclude such a reunion.