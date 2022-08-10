A New Docuseries Is About To Make Things Even Worse For Armie Hammer

The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

A bright enough light will illuminate every crevice, and it definitely seems like maligned actor Armie Hammer is about to have a blinding spotlight turned in his general direction.

It wasn't always this way. Throughout his career, Hammer appeared in movies like "The Lone Ranger," "The Social Network," and "Call Me by Your Name," and at one point, he was even slated to don the famous cape and cowl of DC Comics' Batman for George Miller's ill-fated Justice League project (per Den of Geek).

However, Hammer's career started to rapidly decline when serious allegations surrounding his behavior started to surface, and since then, everyone from pundits to Hammer's co-stars have responded the controversy. As reported by Vox in 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into Hammer regarding allegations of rape and sexual assault. As details emerged, several of his former girlfriends stepped forward to corroborate details, and it definitely gave the impression Hammer has a certain predilection for sexual aggression — and a fetishization of cannibalization, as seen in texts. Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler categorically denied the charges, and he said that Hammer always received consent.

Now, a new documentary series looks at not only Hammer's behavior, but that his prestigious family as well, and things certainly don't look good for their public reputation.