A New Docuseries Is About To Make Things Even Worse For Armie Hammer
The following article includes mentions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
A bright enough light will illuminate every crevice, and it definitely seems like maligned actor Armie Hammer is about to have a blinding spotlight turned in his general direction.
It wasn't always this way. Throughout his career, Hammer appeared in movies like "The Lone Ranger," "The Social Network," and "Call Me by Your Name," and at one point, he was even slated to don the famous cape and cowl of DC Comics' Batman for George Miller's ill-fated Justice League project (per Den of Geek).
However, Hammer's career started to rapidly decline when serious allegations surrounding his behavior started to surface, and since then, everyone from pundits to Hammer's co-stars have responded the controversy. As reported by Vox in 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department started an investigation into Hammer regarding allegations of rape and sexual assault. As details emerged, several of his former girlfriends stepped forward to corroborate details, and it definitely gave the impression Hammer has a certain predilection for sexual aggression — and a fetishization of cannibalization, as seen in texts. Hammer's lawyer Andrew Brettler categorically denied the charges, and he said that Hammer always received consent.
Now, a new documentary series looks at not only Hammer's behavior, but that his prestigious family as well, and things certainly don't look good for their public reputation.
The trailer for House of Hammer is graphic and unsettling
It is important to note that Armie Hammer is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer, the famous oil tycoon and entrepreneur. As such, Hammer grew up in a life of luxury, but it appears that growing up with life served on a silver platter can result in some erratic behavior. As the above trailer illustrates, a new docuseries called "House of Hammer" is set to be released on September 2, 2022 on Discovery+, and it investigates not only allegations against Hammer through interviews, text messages, and voice mails, but it also looks into the controversy surrounding some other members of the Hammer family. Needless to say, the details are quite graphic and unsettling, and if even a fraction of what is being said is true, then Hammer will be in some serious hot water.
The Hollywood Reporter acknowledged that Hammer was no longer represented by his talent agency WME in 2021, and he was dropped from co-starring in Lionsgate's "Shotgun Wedding" alongside Jennifer Lopez as more allegations were brought to the fore. Hammer released a statement defending himself, which said, "I'm not responding to these bull**** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I'm grateful to them for that." Wherever the truth may rest, "House of Hammer" will definitely analyze the details of Hammer's personal life, as well as highlight other accusations levied at the powerful Hammer family.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).