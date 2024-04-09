Chicago Fire Season 12: Derrick Gibson's Potential Firehouse 51 Replacement Revealed

Firehouse 51 is primed to add a fresh recruit, though there's no word about this newbie's position on the squad. Deadline has announced that Michael Bradway will join "Chicago Fire" sometime during Season 12 as Jack Damon. Bradway will recur during the remainder of the shortened 12th season, and there will be an option for the actor to join the show as a regular during Season 13. According to Deadline, fans can likely expect to meet Jack in Episode 10, "The Wrong Guy," which will air on May 1.

Damon is described as "charming," but no further details about the character's background have been divulged as of press time. It's clear that the show is still looking to figure out how to replace Alberto Rosende's Blake Gallo, who could be charming if immature at times; his spot as a handsome bachelor in a sea of married men has not been successfully filled within the show's cast of characters, despite the brief six-episode reign of Rome Flynn's Derrick Gibson. Things have been in flux at the firehouse; faces have been coming in and fading out, and it looks like fans can anticipate further changes as Season 12 prepares for its final descent.