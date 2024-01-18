What Happened To Gallo In Chicago Fire Season 12?
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 1 — "Barely Gone"
Departures from Firehouse 51 are often emotional, but the way Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) leaves "Chicago Fire" is a softly-played, even kind note among the highly-pitched drama of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) relationship woes, a serial killer who's targeting firefighters, and the return of Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Randy Flagler) after his near-death experience at the end of Season 11.
At the beginning of "Barely Gone," it's pointed out that Gallo's locker is now empty; later, it's revealed that he's moved to Detroit to be with his aunt, where he's found a large, happy extended family with whom he shares comfort and safety. For the first time in decades, he's happy as a clam to have actual roots and people who care about him. Gallo already has a fresh job lined up; he's still a firefighter and has joined a station in Detroit. Though everyone's truly sad to see him go, the crew has already replaced him with Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) on his truck.
Though both Gallo and Rosende are headed to bigger and brighter things, the choice to leave the One Chicago world apparently wasn't easy for either the actor or the character he plays.
Alberto Rosende is still fond of his Chicago Fire castmates
Even though leaving "Chicago Fire" means that life will definitely be changing for Alberto Rosende, that doesn't mean parting ways with the hit drama was a simple choice for him. "When I decided to end my time with 'Chicago,' it wasn't easy," he said in an Instagram story posted in 2023, as described by Deadline. "The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud." He wished his colleagues on the show well, and added that he's looking forward to seeing where the show goes from here.
Rosende was added to the cast during Season 8, and worked his way up to series regular during Season 9. He's been a focal point of Seasons 10 and 11, with most of his storylines involving Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). Before landing the role of Gallo, Rosende was best known as Simon Lewis in Freeform's "Shadowhunters." It will definitely be intriguing to see where his career goes from here, now that Chicago — and "Chicago Fire" – are officially in his rearview mirror.