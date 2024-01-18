What Happened To Gallo In Chicago Fire Season 12?

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 1 — "Barely Gone"

Departures from Firehouse 51 are often emotional, but the way Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) leaves "Chicago Fire" is a softly-played, even kind note among the highly-pitched drama of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) relationship woes, a serial killer who's targeting firefighters, and the return of Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Randy Flagler) after his near-death experience at the end of Season 11.

At the beginning of "Barely Gone," it's pointed out that Gallo's locker is now empty; later, it's revealed that he's moved to Detroit to be with his aunt, where he's found a large, happy extended family with whom he shares comfort and safety. For the first time in decades, he's happy as a clam to have actual roots and people who care about him. Gallo already has a fresh job lined up; he's still a firefighter and has joined a station in Detroit. Though everyone's truly sad to see him go, the crew has already replaced him with Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) on his truck.

Though both Gallo and Rosende are headed to bigger and brighter things, the choice to leave the One Chicago world apparently wasn't easy for either the actor or the character he plays.