Billy Dee Williams' Blackface Comments Spark Controversy & Twitter Isn't Holding Back

Billy Dee Williams has found himself in hot water after making comments on "Club Random with Bill Maher" about how actors should be able to do blackface. The conversation turned to Williams discussing Laurence Olivier donning blackface for 1965's "Othello," one of the more infamous examples of the practice in Hollywood history. Maher points to how people can't do that today, with Williams stating, "Why not? You should do it. If you're an actor, you should do anything you want to do." He then seemingly called out those who get offended by it: "You don't go through life feeling like, 'I'm a victim.' I refuse to go through life saying to the world, 'I'm pissed off.' I'm not gonna be pissed off 24 hours a day."

Blackface is the controversial practice of white actors darkening their skin to play Black characters and usually exhibiting harmful stereotypes. Tina Fey had to apologize for making "30 Rock" episodes barely over a decade ago for featuring blackface, so Williams' comments have opened the proverbial Pandora's box from those online who believe he's out of touch. Many have criticized the actor for his statement, like @Fallenislost on X (formerly Twitter): "I legit cannot think of any good reason for blackface lol if you need a character to be Black just cast a Black actor like duh."

Many are understandably disappointed in the actor, who's known for his ordinarily suave demeanor. X user @Tempiwmf spoke frankly: "[Today] I learned that Billy Dee Williams ain't s***."