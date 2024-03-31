Billy Dee Williams Would 'Sell His Soul' To Star Wars Again - Under One Condition

"Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker," turned out to be something of a muddled mess of a film. The pace is breakneck, the story doesn't do the previous movie — "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi" — justice, and it's packed with downright confusing moments. If nothing else, at least it marks the return of multiple legacy actors who had spent some time away from the "Star Wars" galaxy in recent years. Alongside Ian McDiarmid as the resurrected Emperor Palpatine is Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian.

Despite not playing the character in live-action since the '80s Williams seemed to slip right back into the role of the suave Lando with ease for "The Rise of Skywalker." According to the actor himself, he'd be more than happy to do it again — on one condition. "Pay me a lot of money and I'll sell my soul," he said during a March interview with Radio Times magazine when asked if another turn as Lando was in the cards. Time will tell if Disney plans to write a big enough check to get Williams into one of Lando's many designer capes once again.

While money could bring about Williams' return as Lando, he has expressed support for the new actor behind the character.