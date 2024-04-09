Star Wars Confirms What The Acolyte Title Really Means

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" has been something of an enigma since its announcement. Because it takes place in the High Republic era of the Star Wars timeline, it isn't directly connected to any previous movies or shows. Even the novels and comics set during the era don't seem that important to the show's plot, as "The Acolyte" takes place near the end of the High Republic and just 100 years before "The Phantom Menace."

The title itself has been another piece of the puzzle. Who or what exactly is the Acolyte? Showrunner Leslye Headland explained in an interview with Empire. "It's a position, essentially, that someone is going to fulfill, or step into," she explained. "We know with the Sith that there is a Master, we know that there is an Apprentice. But in deep EU [Expanded Universe], there's a concept of an Acolyte, which is underneath Apprentice. So that is where I got the title from."

The idea of a Sith Acolyte goes back to the Old Republic era of the Star Wars Legends timeline. The position is explored in the Knights of the Old Republic video games and the Darth Bane novels, which deal with the fall of the Sith Empire and the creation of the Rule of Two. However, the Acolyte concept isn't unique to Legends. It's also been part of the official Star Wars canon, even before the announcement of Headland's show.