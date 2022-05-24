The Real Reason The Acolyte Is Set During Star Wars' High Republic Era

So why is Leslye Headland turning the clock back for "The Acolyte," exactly? Well, audiences have already seen what it's like when the Empire is in charge, but this new show is about exploring the Sith and how they operate when they're outnumbered.

When speaking to Vanity Fair, Headland explained why she wants to flip the perspective. "I think if you want to explore Star Wars from the perspective of the bad guys, the best time to do it is when the bad guys are wildly outnumbered. When they actually are essentially the underdogs, for lack of a better term." She added, "So this would be that era."

She also pointed out that the studio wanted to explore new territory, rather than just following fan-favorite characters. "It wasn't that they didn't want to explore that world, but I think that they already were because 'The Mandalorian' and a lot of the other television projects were really relying on legacy characters."

The creator went on to say that it was also perfect timing that her idea for the show matched what Lucasfilm was looking for with its High Republic publishing initiative, as the studio was already extremely interested in fleshing out new storylines within an era that, so far, has been largely unexplored in live-action. This proved to be a stroke of the luck, as the story she initially envisioned is something that could only fit naturally into the High Republic era, rather than the later time periods that casual fans are used to.

"The Acolyte" doesn't have a release date, but it certainly appears to be a project that "Star Wars" fans will be following closely.