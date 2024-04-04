Marvel Revealed Joseph Quinn's Human Torch Look For The Fantastic Four & It's Perfect

Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand-new look at Joseph Quinn's turn as the Human Torch. Rumors were put to rest when Marvel finally revealed the cast for its "Fantastic Four" reboot in February. One of the more inspiring casting choices was Joseph Quinn as the loud and chaotic Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. The British actor proved his capabilities as a suave charmer in "Stranger Things 4," making his upcoming gig all the more exciting. In celebration of 4-4 Day (April 4), the studio has debuted a hot look at the actor in his "Fantastic Four" suit.

In the image, courtesy of Marvel artist Ryan Meinerding, Quinn's Human Torch is blazing through the sky, leaving behind streaks of fire. His suit even has distinctive lines across the chest. The Human Torch has made a "4" in the air with his powers, something he's frequently known to do. The visual design for the pic is in line with the aesthetic of the casting reveal image that Marvel previously released. We don't get a perfect look at Quinn's suit because he's covered in fire, but he sure does look cool flaming through the sky.

The fan reception to the image has been nothing but positive. "Joseph Quinn feels like a perfect fit for Johnny. I can't wait to see how he plays him !" wrote @DevinColson on X (formerly known as Twitter). As scorching as the new look is, it's also leaving fans with more questions than answers.