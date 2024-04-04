Marvel Revealed Joseph Quinn's Human Torch Look For The Fantastic Four & It's Perfect
Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand-new look at Joseph Quinn's turn as the Human Torch. Rumors were put to rest when Marvel finally revealed the cast for its "Fantastic Four" reboot in February. One of the more inspiring casting choices was Joseph Quinn as the loud and chaotic Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch. The British actor proved his capabilities as a suave charmer in "Stranger Things 4," making his upcoming gig all the more exciting. In celebration of 4-4 Day (April 4), the studio has debuted a hot look at the actor in his "Fantastic Four" suit.
In the image, courtesy of Marvel artist Ryan Meinerding, Quinn's Human Torch is blazing through the sky, leaving behind streaks of fire. His suit even has distinctive lines across the chest. The Human Torch has made a "4" in the air with his powers, something he's frequently known to do. The visual design for the pic is in line with the aesthetic of the casting reveal image that Marvel previously released. We don't get a perfect look at Quinn's suit because he's covered in fire, but he sure does look cool flaming through the sky.
The fan reception to the image has been nothing but positive. "Joseph Quinn feels like a perfect fit for Johnny. I can't wait to see how he plays him !" wrote @DevinColson on X (formerly known as Twitter). As scorching as the new look is, it's also leaving fans with more questions than answers.
The Human Torch image is filled with mysteries
The poster comes just a day after it was announced that Julia Garner is playing Shalla-Bal, a Silver Surfer replacement. What's particularly interesting about the image is the depiction of the New York City skyline. It's been presumed that the film is set in the '60s, but the buildings in the image don't exactly scream that era. "Are we getting a cool stylistic alternate universe New York?" questioned X user @The_GM_is_God. The skyline oozes retro-futurism and looks nothing like the MCU skyline.
A rumor previously suggested that the 1960s setting of "The Fantastic Four" is actually in an alternate universe, meaning the film could possibly not take place in the MCU we know and love. While that's just a rumor, fans are curious about how exactly the reboot will be presented. The bottom of the poster has copyrights attached to 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) and Marvel, not Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Fox previously owned the rights to "Fantastic Four" before Disney scooped up the studio in 2019. While this detail probably doesn't mean much, it could suggest Marvel is setting up an entirely different cinematic universe under the 20th Century Studios banner. "Oh, so it's still under 20th Century Studios?" asked @Holocrones.
The mysteries don't end there, as the original X post asks users to visit the official Marvel website to celebrate 4-4 Day. The page links to an error (aptly titled 404), with an image of Herbie holding a mug. The character has a sneakily hidden QR code on their body, which, when scanned, takes fans to a Marvel Unlimited page to read key "Fantastic Four" comic books for free.