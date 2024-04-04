Peter Jackson's Biggest Box Office Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix
Peter Jackson's most notorious box office flop is finally finding some love on Netflix. After he brought "The Lord of the Rings" to life, it seemed like the filmmaker could do no wrong. But nearly two decades later, Jackson is (partially) responsible for one of the biggest box office bombs of all time. In 2018, the maverick produced and co-wrote "Mortal Engines," based on Philip Reeve's novel of the same name. The action flick grossed $85 million worldwide against a $100 million budget, reportedly losing Universal Pictures approximately $174 million. "Mortal Engines" stands out as one of the dumbest movies from 2018, but viewers don't care as it's dominating Netflix USA's charts as the seventh-most-watched movie on April 3.
Upon release, "Mortal Engines" critics panned "Mortal Engines," giving it a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were equally unimpressed, with opening night viewers awarding the steampunk film a B- CinemaScore — a disastrous grade for a major, crowd-pleasing blockbuster. While most critics ridiculed the $100 million effort, the pic did find a fan in Empire writer Helen O'Hara, who thought it had some saving graces. "It rips a few too many pages from familiar playbooks, but when it indulges in its own weirdness this film casts off those heavy caterpillar tracks and soars," they wrote in a 3/5 star review.
For what it's worth, viewers on the film review website Letterboxd are finding some enjoyment in "Mortal Engines, with user fran hoepfner calling it "exactly the kind of inarticulate nonsense I gobble up" in a 3-star review.
What is Mortal Engines about?
There are several reasons why "Mortal Engines" bombed at the box office, but the most pronounced is how the marketing wasn't able to communicate the film's narrative to audiences. Set thousands of years in the future, the pic imagines a world where cities are large vehicles moving through wastelands, obliterating or consuming other states in their path. Things get complicated for Tom (Robert Sheehan), one of the residents of the London-based cities, when he encounters the strange Hester (Hera Hilmar), who has devious plans waiting to unfold.
The world of "Mortal Engines" is undoubtedly impressive to look at, with critics praising the film's visual design and aesthetic. On paper, it seemed like the property was the perfect franchise for Peter Jackson to adapt, especially considering the success of "Lord of the Rings" ("Return of the King" won every Oscar it was nominated for, including best picture and best director). Unfortunately, Jackson wasn't entirely at the helm of the behemoth that was "Mortal Engines," handing directorial duties over to Christian Rivers, his long-time protégé.
Rivers' efforts shouldn't be sidelined, however, as Jackson gave him considerable control over the final product. "We helped Christian in the way that the role of producer is really to let the director focus on his work and try to not let the other problems of production land on the director's head," Jackson told Entertainment Weekly. While the final product was a misfire, it's clear that Jackson and Rivers poured their souls into "Mortal Engines" — a film that is finally getting the second life it deserves on Netflix.