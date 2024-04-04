Peter Jackson's Biggest Box Office Flop Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

Peter Jackson's most notorious box office flop is finally finding some love on Netflix. After he brought "The Lord of the Rings" to life, it seemed like the filmmaker could do no wrong. But nearly two decades later, Jackson is (partially) responsible for one of the biggest box office bombs of all time. In 2018, the maverick produced and co-wrote "Mortal Engines," based on Philip Reeve's novel of the same name. The action flick grossed $85 million worldwide against a $100 million budget, reportedly losing Universal Pictures approximately $174 million. "Mortal Engines" stands out as one of the dumbest movies from 2018, but viewers don't care as it's dominating Netflix USA's charts as the seventh-most-watched movie on April 3.

Upon release, "Mortal Engines" critics panned "Mortal Engines," giving it a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were equally unimpressed, with opening night viewers awarding the steampunk film a B- CinemaScore — a disastrous grade for a major, crowd-pleasing blockbuster. While most critics ridiculed the $100 million effort, the pic did find a fan in Empire writer Helen O'Hara, who thought it had some saving graces. "It rips a few too many pages from familiar playbooks, but when it indulges in its own weirdness this film casts off those heavy caterpillar tracks and soars," they wrote in a 3/5 star review.

For what it's worth, viewers on the film review website Letterboxd are finding some enjoyment in "Mortal Engines, with user fran hoepfner calling it "exactly the kind of inarticulate nonsense I gobble up" in a 3-star review.