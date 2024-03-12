The Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com Flop Blowing Up The Netflix Charts Right Now
From Emma Roberts rom-coms getting second chances on Netflix to hidden romantic gems hitting Hulu, streaming services understand the appeal of funny movies about people getting the hots for each other. However, did anyone ever expect "The Back-Up Plan" to be all the rage in 2024?
According to FlixPatrol, the ill-fated 2010 comedy has cracked Netflix's top 10 charts in various regions, an impressive feat for a movie ravaged by critics following its release. The film tells the story of Zoe (Jennifer Lopez), a single woman who's tired of dating but wants to start a family. As such, she decides to have an artificial insemination procedure done so that she can conceive twins. However, what she doesn't account for is meeting her dream hunk, Stan (Alex O'Coughlin), on the same day.
"The Back-Up Plan" isn't regarded as one of the best romantic comedies of all time, but perhaps its reappraisal is long overdue. Lopez has been a fan of the movie since its release, noting that she loved playing her character. With that in mind, let's discuss why the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker endorses this flick.
Jennifer Lopez envies her character in The Back-up Plan
Jennifer Lopez loved playing Zoe, but it was also an eye-opening experience for her. While speaking to BeyondBeautifulJlo, she revealed that she admires some of her character's traits, even though they differ in one key way.
"She was so comfortable being alone, having lost her parents so young. I'm so uncomfortable being alone. We were total opposites. In a sense, it made me admire this person, and I loved playing her because I envy people like this in that sense. But that was also her crutch, you know what I mean?"
Interestingly, "The Back-Up Plan" was Lopez's first movie project after returning from maternity leave. In the same interview, J-Lo said that having children helped her become a better performer, and she experienced growth within herself while making the film. Now that the rom-com is on Netflix, the world will hopefully find some newfound appreciation for a role important to the "Hustlers" star.