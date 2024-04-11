One Chicago PD Season 11 Decision Scared Marina Squerciati At First

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has been through a whole lot of drama and trauma over her time with the "Chicago P.D." crew. But things have been looking up for her lately. Her long-term relationship with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has resulted in three proposals — the latest of which she has accepted. Ruzek and Burgess are set to finally officialize their family with Mikayla (Ramona Edith Williams), whom they have co-parented for the last four seasons and who bears both officers' names.

However, Squerciati admitted to CinemaBlend that her reaction to the engagement was less than enthusiastic. "I think I was a little scared because I was like, 'What's gonna happen now?' We're so used to tumult between them," she said. The couple has had just as many ups and downs as Kim's career. But a little reassurance from showrunner Gwen Sigan changed things; she told Squerciati that the tension in the character's storyline would now emanate from somewhere else. That put Squerciati at ease – to the point of making a promise to Ruzek and Burgess fans that there would be no more failed attempted unions between the couple.

While Sigan may have helped Squerciati realize that the couple's Season 11 engagement will stick, some fans may remain skeptical. But who can blame Squerciati for her qualms after the long and winding road Burgess and Ruzek have taken to the altar?