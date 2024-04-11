One Chicago PD Season 11 Decision Scared Marina Squerciati At First
Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) has been through a whole lot of drama and trauma over her time with the "Chicago P.D." crew. But things have been looking up for her lately. Her long-term relationship with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has resulted in three proposals — the latest of which she has accepted. Ruzek and Burgess are set to finally officialize their family with Mikayla (Ramona Edith Williams), whom they have co-parented for the last four seasons and who bears both officers' names.
However, Squerciati admitted to CinemaBlend that her reaction to the engagement was less than enthusiastic. "I think I was a little scared because I was like, 'What's gonna happen now?' We're so used to tumult between them," she said. The couple has had just as many ups and downs as Kim's career. But a little reassurance from showrunner Gwen Sigan changed things; she told Squerciati that the tension in the character's storyline would now emanate from somewhere else. That put Squerciati at ease – to the point of making a promise to Ruzek and Burgess fans that there would be no more failed attempted unions between the couple.
While Sigan may have helped Squerciati realize that the couple's Season 11 engagement will stick, some fans may remain skeptical. But who can blame Squerciati for her qualms after the long and winding road Burgess and Ruzek have taken to the altar?
Burgess and Ruzek have gone through a lot since first getting together
A lot has happened to Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek since they became a couple. They used to be defined by their rapid breakups and makeups, and they haven't always been on the same page when raising Mikayla. Yet they've stayed together through thick and thin, and the last few seasons have thrown a lot of thick in their direction.
Season 11 alone has seen Ruzek struggle to recover from the gunshot wound he incurred during Season 10. Barred from doing any police work, he becomes involved in some under-the-table work regarding a secret, illegal gambling ring that gets an informant of his killed. Over the last three batches of "Chicago P.D." episodes alone, Burgess has suffered a miscarriage and was also shot. She and Ruzek have been forced to endure custody issues with Mikayla that end with kidnapping before their adoption is finalized.
And yet they've managed to stick by each other, even though they've had a relationship that Patrick John Flueger once compared to that of Ross and Rachel on "Friends." Fortunately for fans of the couple, it looks like all of that push-pull tension is over — and, like Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) getting off that plane for Ross (David Schwimmer), Ruzek and Burgess are about to make their very own happily ever after.