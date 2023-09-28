Is Brightburn 2 Really Being Written By AI? Producer James Gunn Responds

As the new head honcho at DC Films, James Gunn is uniquely positioned to usher in a new age of superhero projects. He'll direct "Superman: Legacy," but he's already well-acquainted with big-budget tentpoles. He helmed the entire "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy for Marvel and already has a foot in DC's waters after directing 2021's "The Suicide Squad." He's also associated with superhero movies not based on comic books, seeing how he produced 2019's "Brightburn."

The movie's more of a horror story than a superhero one, which basically tells an inverse of Superman's origin to horrific results. It was definitely a team effort to bring the unique story to fruition, with one of the production companies being The H Collective. The company recently found itself in the headlines with Deadline reporting how it would launch H3 Entertainment. But this isn't just any old studio, as it will reportedly "integrate the Metaverse, Web3 and AI into a slate of films."

AI is a delicate issue in the entertainment industry, and founders Mark Rau and Kent Huang have gotten ahead of the subject by stating how their model will "respect professionals and fans while promoting responsible technology integration." Still, fans are worried if projects, including the announced "Brightburn 2," will incorporate AI in something like the writing process. Fortunately, James Gunn has shut down such rumors on Bluesky. When one fan asked if an article referring to AI being used to write the script for "Brightburn 2" was "fake news," Gunn definitively stated, "Yep."