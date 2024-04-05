Exclusive Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider Preview Reveals Major Change For The Hero

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider" #1 (by Stephanie Phillips, Federica Mancin, and Matt Milla)

Spider-Gwen is officially heading to Earth-616, as the fan-favorite web-slinger is making the main Marvel Universe her permanent home in a brand-new series.

Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 debuts in "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2 (created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez) as an alternate universe version of the classic character. In her world, Gwen is bitten by a radioactive spider and transforms into Ghost-Spider, who has also been known as Spider-Woman and by audiences as Spider-Gwen. The character's stunning design immediately captured readers' attention, while the hero supplanted the long-dead Earth-616 version as the most recognizable Gwen for modern Marvel fans. In 2018, Spider-Gwen's popularity exploded after she played a starring role in the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," where she is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld — who returned for the acclaimed sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Spider-Gwen remains an incredibly popular character to this day, and Marvel is about to integrate her into its main world's canon like never before. In a "Web of Spider-Man" #1 story (by Phillips, Eric Gapstur, Milla, and Travis Lanham), the Time Variance Authority is seen keeping track of Gwen, with Ouroboros visiting the hero and offering her help. The comic sets in motion the events of Spider-Gwen coming to Earth-616 permanently. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider," Gwen arrives in her new home.