Exclusive Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider Preview Reveals Major Change For The Hero
Contains spoilers for "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider" #1 (by Stephanie Phillips, Federica Mancin, and Matt Milla)
Spider-Gwen is officially heading to Earth-616, as the fan-favorite web-slinger is making the main Marvel Universe her permanent home in a brand-new series.
Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 debuts in "Edge of Spider-Verse" #2 (created by Jason Latour and Robbi Rodriguez) as an alternate universe version of the classic character. In her world, Gwen is bitten by a radioactive spider and transforms into Ghost-Spider, who has also been known as Spider-Woman and by audiences as Spider-Gwen. The character's stunning design immediately captured readers' attention, while the hero supplanted the long-dead Earth-616 version as the most recognizable Gwen for modern Marvel fans. In 2018, Spider-Gwen's popularity exploded after she played a starring role in the animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," where she is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld — who returned for the acclaimed sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Spider-Gwen remains an incredibly popular character to this day, and Marvel is about to integrate her into its main world's canon like never before. In a "Web of Spider-Man" #1 story (by Phillips, Eric Gapstur, Milla, and Travis Lanham), the Time Variance Authority is seen keeping track of Gwen, with Ouroboros visiting the hero and offering her help. The comic sets in motion the events of Spider-Gwen coming to Earth-616 permanently. In Looper's exclusive preview of "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider," Gwen arrives in her new home.
Spider-Gwen is coming to Earth-616
In our exclusive preview of "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider" #1, Gwen jumps into action against multiple gun-wielding bank robbers. Using her fighting prowess, the hero lands some serious blows against the masked foes, including a powerful kick to one of their heads. After the seemingly successful mission, a crowd excited to see Gwen greets her outside.
The rest of the preview shows how Spider-Gwen coming to Earth-616 is causing notable confusion. News reports ask, "Who is she?" as Miles Morales and Silk react to the news of her arrival. Despite the questions about Ghost-Spider being a part of the universe, Gwen seems happy to be there, smiling as she climbs and swings across tall buildings.
Stephanie Phillips told Looper she was excited to help move the character to Earth-616: "I want to tell the best Gwen story I can tell, and there's this directive of how we're going to shift the Marvel Universe around her, and that's a big job, but a very cool thing to get to take the lead on and making that happen," she said. "And I know we've seen it with somebody like Miles before, so getting to be the person that does that with Gwen is pretty cool."
Gwen joins the main Marvel Universe soon
Spider-Gwen joining Earth-616 might seem somewhat inconsequential at first glance, but much like Miles Morales coming to the universe following the events of "Secret Wars," moving her there allows the character to become more integrated with the main canon and have consistent interactions with some of the most recognizable versions of heroes and villains. Like it or not, the Earth-65 version of Gwen Stacy has had a meteoric rise as one of Marvel's most popular heroes, so bringing her over makes a lot of sense — especially with her Earth-616 counterpart remaining dead for decades. She's not taking the attention away from anyone.
Check out Mark Brooks' cover art for "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider' #1, featuring the hero swinging with her luggage as she prepares to call Earth-616 home. The text solicitation for the issue follows.
TRAPPED IN THE 616... FOR GOOD! Welcome to New York! Gwen truly becomes a Ghost-Spider when she moves full time to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago. But why did she leave Earth-65? Why aren't the other spiders supposed to know she's here? Why isn't she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does?
Readers can see Spider-Gwen officially make the jump to her new universe and learn why she left Earth-65 when "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider" #1 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on April 10, 2024.