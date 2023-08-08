Spider-Man: Emma Stone's New Look Has Twitter Buzzing For Live-Action Spider-Gwen

Though the character of Spider-Man has been around for over 60 years, the web-slinger and the dozens of other characters who are generally associated with him have become more popular than ever in recent times. Not only does the MCU have a pitch-perfect Peter Parker in the form of Tom Holland, but "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has proved to be even more popular with movie-goers than its predecessor.

The superpowered sequel put Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) front and center. Meanwhile, with the return of Andrew Garfield to his own take on the webhead in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in recent years, fans also have a good reason to recall how well Emma Stone did at playing the live-action Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its sequel.

Now, Stone is looking more like the character than ever in a new Instagram post from hairstylist Mara Roszak. Sporting a short and wavey blonde bob, the actor looks like a slightly older version of her animated counterpart from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and to say that the look has fans excited would be something of an understatement. "Spider gwen movie now," tweeted @iamnottrya in response to the image.