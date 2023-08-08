Spider-Man: Emma Stone's New Look Has Twitter Buzzing For Live-Action Spider-Gwen
Though the character of Spider-Man has been around for over 60 years, the web-slinger and the dozens of other characters who are generally associated with him have become more popular than ever in recent times. Not only does the MCU have a pitch-perfect Peter Parker in the form of Tom Holland, but "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has proved to be even more popular with movie-goers than its predecessor.
The superpowered sequel put Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) front and center. Meanwhile, with the return of Andrew Garfield to his own take on the webhead in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in recent years, fans also have a good reason to recall how well Emma Stone did at playing the live-action Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and its sequel.
Now, Stone is looking more like the character than ever in a new Instagram post from hairstylist Mara Roszak. Sporting a short and wavey blonde bob, the actor looks like a slightly older version of her animated counterpart from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and to say that the look has fans excited would be something of an understatement. "Spider gwen movie now," tweeted @iamnottrya in response to the image.
All it needs is that trademark splash of pink to complete the look
Many Spider-fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm for Emma Stone's new do. "Big Gwen Stacy vibes," wrote @FPLMarcin with regard to the image. "She should be live action spider Gwen low key," agreed @CanadianZar. The praise for Stone's new look just keeps on rolling in, and with the news that a live-action Miles Morales is coming our way, it's not outside of the realm of possibility that we could see more of Gwen Stacy as well.
Though the character of Ghost Spider, also known as Spider-Woman and Spider-Gwen, is more popular than ever, the question as to whether Stone might be cast to return to the role is still very much up in the air. After all, if producers decide that they want to do an origin story for the character, they might opt to cast a younger actor who has yet to appear in any "Spider-Man" properties.
Still, this notion will likely do very little to calm the clamor around Stone's new hairstyle and its crystal clear similarity to Gwen Stacy's most recent look in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." As @awoodustin tweeted, "The spider-verse live action fan cast people are gonna have a field day with this." And they did.