The Sympathizer Review: Apocalypse Wow!

The first of Robert Downey Jr.'s characters that we meet is a CIA agent who acts as the handler for the unnamed protagonist known only as the Captain (Hoa Xuande), an advisor to a General in South Vietnam in the lead-up to the Fall of Saigon in 1975. However, unbeknownst to those in his orbit, he's a mole for the North Vietnamese who yearns for the imminent communist revolution — something we know, from the beginning of the series, never materializes thanks to a framing device where he's questioned for months about his American sympathies in a remote re-education camp. Before we arrive there though, the Captain is responsible for choosing which people he can get on the last flight out of Saigon, hoping to orchestrate proceedings so those at the top of the food chain are left behind for questioning and imprisonment. Unfortunately, he's given a new mission to fly to America so he can keep tabs on the General and any American plans to restart the conflict following an embarrassing loss on the battlefield.

If you're familiar with director Park Chan-wook's prior work, then the opening episode firmly places the series within his wheelhouse of twisty thrillers that thrive in morally gray areas, jumping between time frames to try and get under the skin of their unreliable narrators. Unlike the two sides to the procedural in his Korean breakout effort "Joint Security Area" or the dueling perspectives in 2016's "The Handmaiden," here the polarizing allegiances are all firmly within the headspace of one character, who frequently pauses the action to rip up the story he's told so far to start again.

Xuande, whose performance is one of the least showy within the heightened landscape of the series, likely won't get the plaudits he deserves, so adept at communicating the crisis of faith that comes with maneuvering between two opposing loyalties that the mental gymnastics required to pull it off never feel apparent. Downey Jr. may undergo several physical transformations, but the same rotten core can be found in each character he plays, unshakable in its awfulness; the Captain's mission grows more emotionally complicated the more he becomes settled in America, even as he's repulsed by much of the culture around him, two sympathies wrestling under the same exterior. The masterstroke to Xuande's performance is the way in which his façade cracks as the show progresses, utilizing narration less to sell his character's inner torment as he struggles to keep himself at a calculated remove.