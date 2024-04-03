Henry Cavill Finally Gets To Play 'James Bond' - But Not The Way You Think

Before wearing the crest for the House of El in "Man of Steel," Henry Cavill tried to get himself the sought-after license to kill and became one of the actors who almost played James Bond. Unfortunately, fortune favored Daniel Craig as the hero instead, but even after missing out on the part, Cavill has been linked to the role ever since, whether he liked it or not.

In the time that the latest Bond has come and gone as the world's most famous spy, fans are still keen to see Cavill pick up the 007 rank and take over, regardless of rumors that James Bond producers may have found Daniel Craig's 007 successor. But while the world waits with anticipation to see who is down for the job as the next iteration of Bond, Cavill has found himself playing a character in "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" who is considered the inspiration for the world-famous agent.

This new WWII romp follows the off-the-books activities of a band of slightly ungentlemanly gentlemen who were the template for Bond himself, with a lot of credit going toward August March-Phillips (Henry Cavill). How did these chaotic character traits find their way into the public eye and the various adventures of 007, though? It was all courtesy of a liaison officer monitoring their activities as part of the Special Operations Executive (SOE). His name was Fleming. Ian Fleming.