Game Of Thrones Creators Confirm Their Star Wars Movie Plot & Why It Didn't Happen

The "Star Wars" franchise is an ever-expanding juggernaut that regularly treats fans to fresh content. As such, countless notable creators have been linked with projects set in the galaxy far away, but some of these ideas don't make it to the screen. This was the case for "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who finally shared some interesting details about their canceled "Star Wars" movie.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss revealed that their film would have been called "The First Jedi." The story would have revolved around the origins of the Jedi Order, examining the reasoning behind the organization's creation and detailing how the first-ever lightsaber came to be. Unfortunately, Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" movie was being developed around the same time, which annoyed the "Game of Thrones" creators. "He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on," Weiss said.

As history shows, "The First Jedi" never made it to the screen, but Johnson's film wasn't the death knell for it. Benioff and Weiss told THR why their idea was turned down, citing some creative differences between the parties involved.