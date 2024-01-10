Game Of Thrones Creators Confirm Their Star Wars Movie Plot & Why It Didn't Happen
The "Star Wars" franchise is an ever-expanding juggernaut that regularly treats fans to fresh content. As such, countless notable creators have been linked with projects set in the galaxy far away, but some of these ideas don't make it to the screen. This was the case for "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who finally shared some interesting details about their canceled "Star Wars" movie.
While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Benioff and Weiss revealed that their film would have been called "The First Jedi." The story would have revolved around the origins of the Jedi Order, examining the reasoning behind the organization's creation and detailing how the first-ever lightsaber came to be. Unfortunately, Rian Johnson's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" movie was being developed around the same time, which annoyed the "Game of Thrones" creators. "He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on," Weiss said.
As history shows, "The First Jedi" never made it to the screen, but Johnson's film wasn't the death knell for it. Benioff and Weiss told THR why their idea was turned down, citing some creative differences between the parties involved.
The First Jedi: Why Disney Rejected the Game of Thrones Writers' Star Wars Pitch
"Star Wars" is a massive franchise that aims to please the widest audience possible. Whoever takes the reins to a project set in this universe is required to abide by guidelines put forth by Lucasfilm and Disney. However, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss seemingly disagreed with these requirements, and "The First Jedi" wasn't greenlit.
While speaking about the project, Benioff said that they weren't willing to compromise their creative vision for the machine. "[Lucasfilm] ended up not wanting to do a First Jedi story. We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately, they decided they didn't want to do that. And we totally get it. It's their company and their IP, but we weren't the droids they were looking for."
Interestingly, another "Star Wars" project is in development that seems reminiscent of "The First Jedi's" basic concept. James Mangold's "Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi" will reportedly take place 25,000 years before "Star Wars: A New Hope" and chronicle the discovery of the Force. That project is still in the early stages of development, though, and it remains to be seen if it will make it to the screen.