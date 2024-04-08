Is There A New NCIS Episode On Tonight? (April 8, 2024)

"NCIS" fans will have to find a different way to occupy their time this Monday night; on April 8, they'll be treated to a repeat and a look back on what's made the show such a successful part of CBS' line-up.

The episode in question is the 3rd outing from Season 21, "Lifeline." It sees the entire team participating in Walk a Mile Day, which means they must work with other branches and departments within the Navy. Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) works the tip hotline and handles a mysterious phone call from an agent who claims he's in danger. CIA agents help clear up the matter; the man's an FBI agent whose safe house has been blown wide open. While the CIA agents attending the case believe the man's dead, he calls back to insist that he's still alive. It's up to the team to lead him to safety.

Airing directly after "Lifeline" will be "NCISVERSE: The First 1,000," a special hosted by "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier that covers the development and birth of 2023's most-watched prime-time TV show and the property it spawned. This comes ahead of the NCIS franchise's 1,000th episode, an enormous milestone that airs on April 15. "NCISVERSE" will be followed by 'Left Unsaid," Episode 4 of Season 21.