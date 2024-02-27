What To Expect From The NCIS Franchise's 1000th Episode: Story Details, Airdate & More

The thing to remember about the big episode is that it's the 1,000th episode of the entire franchise, not just a single "NCIS" show. Because of this, fans may wish to pay attention to the specific air date, just in case it differs from the usual schedule. Fortunately, it won't be necessary for the fans to adjust their "NCIS" viewing calendar, as the episode will simply be "NCIS" Season 21, Episode 7. As such, viewers can expect it to air on Monday, April 15.

Before the episode airs, fans might want to refresh their memories about the franchise, because the episode will be absolutely packed to the brim with Easter eggs. During a gathering of the "NCIS" cast and crew — as well as several notable figures from the spin-off shows – showrunners Steven D. Binder and David North told TV Line about the amount of fun little references viewers can expect.

"We're going to play plenty of homage to the past," North said. "We're hoping to put some Easter eggs for longtime fans of the show," Binder concurred. "If you're watching it in 4K, you might have to blow some things up. But they're going to be there."