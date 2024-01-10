NCIS Was 2023's Most-Watched Primetime TV Show

Who says network television is dead? As long as there's "NCIS" (and football games) on TV, people will continue tuning in.

Variety reported on the 100 most-watched primetime telecasts of 2023, with the top spot going to the Super Bowl while other football games dominated 26 of the top 30 slots. But when it comes to scripted series, "NCIS" emerges victorious, with 10 episodes making it onto the top 100 list. Combined, those 10 episodes garnered a total of 100,391,000 viewers.

The most watched episode of the procedural was Season 20, Episode 10 — "Too Many Cooks" which came in at #55 with 11.25 million viewers. It makes sense that this particular episode would be the highest as it was part of 2023's big "NCIS" crossover event that included characters from "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "NCIS: Hawai'i," so it likely got some extra viewers who wanted to stay up-to-date on all things "NCIS."

Other high-ranking "NCIS" Season 20 episodes to make it onto the chart include "Big Rig," "Butterfly Effect," "Evil Eye," and "Unusual Suspects." Considering series lead Mark Harmon, who played Special Agent Gibbs, left in Season 19, the show's 2023 numbers prove that a lot of people are still invested in this franchise even after one of the flagship show's biggest stars is no longer around.