Justified: City Primeval Just Ended On The Perfect Cliff-Hanger

Contains spoilers for "Justified: City Primeval" Season 1, Episode 8

Well, shoot. After eight episodes, a new foe to face and bring down, and Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) finally handing in his badge, it really seemed like the end for everyone's favorite deputy U.S. Marshal. Content with calling it a day and spending time with his daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant) to catch up on lost time, "Justified: City Primeval" gave the impression that no one could get him back on the road and what he does best. Well, almost no one. It was the show's best-kept secret, but somehow, "City Primeval" ended with the unthinkable throwing the good book into shot and reuniting us with a character as beloved as Raylan himself. Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) is back, and within minutes of being reunited, he busts loose while on the way to a new prison he was never going to get to.

If only there was someone who has a history as thick as Boyd's rap sheet. Well, thankfully, there is, but all he needs to do now is pick up the phone and answer the call to go another round with his long-lasting frenemy. The question is, just what kind of chaos could it create should Raylan take the job and bring Boyd to the authorities one last time? Both are a little older and a smidgen wiser and more importantly, have family obligations that go beyond the strategic relationship between Raylan and Boyd. The exception is that at this moment in time, Boyd doesn't know about his.