Jonathan Majors Sentenced For Assault: Is He Going To Jail?
The following article contains references to physical assault and domestic abuse.
Jonathan Majors has had one of the swiftest falls from grace in recent memory. In December 2023, the "Creed III" actor was found guilty of third-degree assault and harassment against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The question after that was whether Majors would spend any time in jail after the verdict. He will not be sent behind bars for the time being.
While the charges could've carried with them up to a year in prison, AP News reports that, in addition to carrying on with mental health therapy, Majors must go to an in-person batterer's intervention program for 52 weeks and pay a $250 fine. Following the guilty verdict, Majors spoke about his hope for his Hollywood future and expressed his desire to return to the industry. However, that could be a while (if it happens at all). While he was poised to be the next big thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios dropped Majors after the verdict came out. While jail isn't on the table right now, the future is still murky for the once-promising performer.
Grace Jabbari spoke on Jonathan Majors' sentencing
In a quote posted by NPR, Judge Michael Gaffey, who oversaw Jonathan Majors' trial, stated that "jail is not necessary" for the former MCU star. However, Majors could still wind up in prison if he gets arrested at any point throughout his probation. Additionally, Grace Jabbari will retain an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend, and Majors cannot own a firearm.
On April 8, when the sentencing took place, Jabbari read a statement: "[Majors] is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again." While Majors was found guilty of two of the charges against him, he was found not guilty of second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree intentional assault.
Following Majors' guilty verdict, new allegations came to light when other women accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Even though he has been sentenced, it's not the end of his court battles. In March, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors for a series of incidents that took place between 2021 and 2023. The actor's lawyer sent a statement to NPR following the filing stating how Majors will "[prepare] counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.