Jonathan Majors Sentenced For Assault: Is He Going To Jail?

In a quote posted by NPR, Judge Michael Gaffey, who oversaw Jonathan Majors' trial, stated that "jail is not necessary" for the former MCU star. However, Majors could still wind up in prison if he gets arrested at any point throughout his probation. Additionally, Grace Jabbari will retain an order of protection against her ex-boyfriend, and Majors cannot own a firearm.

On April 8, when the sentencing took place, Jabbari read a statement: "[Majors] is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again." While Majors was found guilty of two of the charges against him, he was found not guilty of second-degree aggravated harassment and third-degree intentional assault.

Following Majors' guilty verdict, new allegations came to light when other women accused him of physical and emotional abuse. Even though he has been sentenced, it's not the end of his court battles. In March, Jabbari filed a civil lawsuit against Majors for a series of incidents that took place between 2021 and 2023. The actor's lawyer sent a statement to NPR following the filing stating how Majors will "[prepare] counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.