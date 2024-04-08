Is Eamonn Walker Leaving Chicago Fire? Chief Wallace Boden's Leave Of Absence, Explained

Over the years, a number of actors have left "Chicago Fire" for various reasons, and some of them have been pretty major names. With that in mind, it's only understandable that fans may get worried whenever a prominent character seems to be inching their way toward the exit door. And now, after "Chicago Fire" Season 12, Episode 9, "Something About Her," Eamonn Walker's Wallace Boden seems to be in this sort of situation.

There's no information indicating that Walker is exiting the show for good, but the possibility of Chief Boden leaving the series behind seems more real than ever. In "Something About Her," the character chooses to take a leave of absence in order to be more available for his adopted son, James (Juan Lozada). Though his discussion with Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) implies that he doesn't expect to be gone too long, the true severity of James' money troubles and tenant issues doesn't seem like an issue that will be easily solved. As such, Boden's departure might turn out to be longer than the character anticipates.

Boden is arguably as close to a true backbone character as an ensemble show like "Chicago Fire" can get, having presided over Firehouse 51 since the very beginning of the "One Chicago" franchise. As such, Walker leaving the show would be monumental, but until the actor's potential departure is officially announced, it may be safer to assume that Boden is simply going on a little side quest that will give other Firehouse 51-centric arcs some room to breathe.