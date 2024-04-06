Why Chicago Fire's Chief Robinson Looks So Familiar

Sci-fi fans may remember Laura Allen from her role as Lily Tyler on "The 4400." Lily is one of the 4,400 people mysteriously abducted over 60 years. When they're all returned and put into quarantine, she immediately connects with Richard Tyler (Mahershala Ali). Though Richard hails from the 1950s and Lily is from the 1990s, the pair's fates soon turn out to be entwined — not least because Laura finds out she's pregnant, and the abductors used Richard's DNA.

"The 4400" is one of the best time-travel shows out there, but the surprising way time shenanigans affect Allen's character is nothing short of tragic. She exits the show at the beginning of Season 3 in a dramatic fashion when Lily and her infant daughter Isabelle suddenly age several decades, now played by Tippi Hedren and Megalyn Echikunwode, respectively. This arc marks Allen's departure from the main cast, though she briefly returns for the Season 4 episode "One of Us."

In an interview with IGN, "The 4400" executive producer Ira Steven Behr revealed that they would have liked to keep Allen, but the situation was out of their hands. "It's complicated," he said. "I will say that we had a season worked out with her in the show, and we pitched at the beginning of the season when we [met] with the network to start talking about the new season; we pitched a series that had Laura Allen in it, and then events kind of took hold on their own, and I was basically told that she wasn't gonna be back, and we were about to write the opening two-hour, and we had to change course."