Chicago Fire: Is The Viral TikTok Video Of A Car Trapped In A Building Really For Season 12?
A short but incredibly chaotic video on TikTok has the internet buzzing. The viral clip shows a car falling out of a building and barely missing a member of the Chicago Fire Department, who is forced to jump and hold onto an aerial ladder. Immediately after the video was posted, countless comments poured in speculating if the video was a recording of a legitimate accident or simply a "Chicago Fire" scene being filmed.
On April 5, USA Today received confirmation from the highly popular NBC series that the viral footage was indeed a stunt being filmed for the show; the publication also noted that real-life Chicago Fire Department officially acknowledged the video as fake. How this accident features in an upcoming "Chicago Fire" storyline remains to be seen. However, with only a handful of episodes left in the show's twelfth season — the series returned in January with a shortened episode count after the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — fans will likely be on a hawkish lookout for any scene involving a blue sedan somehow being lodged in a building.
Fans had an absolute field day with the viral video
It didn't take long for "Chicago Fire" fans to come out and play once the clip featuring the world's unluckiest blue sedan began making the rounds on social media. "Oh well we know how this episode goes," one TikTok user wrote. Interestingly, many eagle-eyed fans commented their belief that the firefighter in the video was possibly none other than Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kid. "OMG IS THAT STELLA," one fan questioned, with another pointing out how they thought they recognized the character's beanie.
Over on Reddit, when shown a different angle of the scene, one fan asked what everyone is thinking: "How exactly does a car get to the point of hanging out of a building 3 stories up?" The greatest, and most savage, comment, however, came from one TikTok user who brought up another highly popular Chicago-based series. "New season of The Bear is gonna be crazyyyyy," they wrote, referencing Donna Berzatto's (Jamie Lee Curtis) notorious blowup in "The Bear" Season 2.
As "Chicago Fire" Season 12 nears its season finale, longtime fans may be interested in checking out what the series has in store for them. Some viewers may be a bit disappointed to find out that Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide might just pull off yet another disappearing act.