Chicago Fire: Is The Viral TikTok Video Of A Car Trapped In A Building Really For Season 12?

It didn't take long for "Chicago Fire" fans to come out and play once the clip featuring the world's unluckiest blue sedan began making the rounds on social media. "Oh well we know how this episode goes," one TikTok user wrote. Interestingly, many eagle-eyed fans commented their belief that the firefighter in the video was possibly none other than Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kid. "OMG IS THAT STELLA," one fan questioned, with another pointing out how they thought they recognized the character's beanie.

Over on Reddit, when shown a different angle of the scene, one fan asked what everyone is thinking: "How exactly does a car get to the point of hanging out of a building 3 stories up?" The greatest, and most savage, comment, however, came from one TikTok user who brought up another highly popular Chicago-based series. "New season of The Bear is gonna be crazyyyyy," they wrote, referencing Donna Berzatto's (Jamie Lee Curtis) notorious blowup in "The Bear" Season 2.

As "Chicago Fire" Season 12 nears its season finale, longtime fans may be interested in checking out what the series has in store for them. Some viewers may be a bit disappointed to find out that Taylor Kinney's Kelly Severide might just pull off yet another disappearing act.