Why Lewis Hamilton Turned Down Tom Cruise's Offer To Join Top Gun: Maverick

"Top Gun: Maverick" could have featured racing royalty. One of the most celebrated films of the last decade — and the project that solidified Tom Cruise's status as Hollywood's last great action star – the long-gestating sequel was worth the wait. With so much clout, it's no wonder that racing maverick Lewis Hamilton is bummed that he didn't get to star in the flick. In an interview with GQ, Hamilton opened up about his friendship with Cruise, and how he eventually gained the confidence to ask the actor to put him in "Top Gun 2" if it ever happened. When "Maverick" was finally greenlit, Cruise reached out to Hamilton and offered him the role of a lifetime as one of the film's many pilots.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, the call to "Top Gun" coincided with his 2018 rivalry with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Arguably one of the most important years of his career, Hamilton had to choose between "Top Gun" and preparing for his races. "Firstly, I hadn't even had, like, an acting lesson," Hamilton explained. "And I don't want to be the one that lets this movie down. And then secondly, I just really didn't have the time to dedicate to it. I remember having to tell [director Joseph Kosinski] and Tom — and it broke my heart," the racer said.

Hamilton went on to make waves that year and cement his status as one of the greats on racing's Mt. Rushmore, but he still thinks he made the wrong choice. "And then I regretted it, naturally, when they show me the movie and it's: It could've been me!" Hamilton exclaimed.