Disney Almost Earned Its First Ever NC-17 Rating Over This Horror Movie Scene

While Disney has many disturbing secrets, and some of its films contain horrifying moments, the House of Mouse is primarily known for releasing accessible movies. Even the edgier fare released under the 20th Century Studios banner is considered acceptable for theaters. However, "The First Omen" isn't the type of film the whole family can enjoy, as one scene almost earned director Arkasha Stevenson and writer Ben Jacoby's horror prequel the dreaded NC-17 rating.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Stevenson and producer Keith Levine revealed that a scene featuring a specific body part caused a ruckus with the ratings board. "The shot of the vagina was the only thing that was holding up the R rating. It wasn't any of the gory deaths. It wasn't men being severed; it was literally just the shot of the vagina. It wasn't what was happening to that body part that was offensive; it was the body part that was offensive. It's 2024; we need to stop looking at the female body as an object of horror fascination," Stevenson said.

The filmmakers refused to back down because they wanted to normalize the body part on the screen, but battling the ratings board was a frustrating experience. However, they succeeded and ultimately got the censors' approval, which is good, as early reactions to the movie have praised its uncompromising elements.