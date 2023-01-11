Wrapping Servant Was An Emotional Experience For Star Nell Tiger Free

Fans of "Servant" had known the end was nigh for the Apple TV+ since before the third season even premiered. Ahead of the premiere for that season, Apple TV+ announced "Servant" Season 4 was coming, but it would also act as a closing chapter (per Deadline).

"Servant" focuses on the Turners, a couple mourning the recent loss of their child. Dorothy Turner (Lauren Ambrose) is in denial over the loss, and her fantasies become a reality when a young woman named Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) seemingly gives life to a doll. The series is part of M. Night Shyamalan's impressive comeback after teaming up with Blumhouse Productions for 2015's "The Visit."

When initially promoting the show in 2019, producer and director Shyamalan said he envisioned a six-season, 60-episode timeline for "Servant" (via The Hollywood Reporter). Fans can rest assured, though, as the director has explained since then that they managed to work the story down to 40 episodes over four seasons (per Collider).

Along with helping Shyamalan score a career comeback, "Servant" also gave Nell Tiger Free a chance to break out, the actress taking on the most mysterious and layered role of Leanne Grayson. According to the actress, "Servant" coming to an end for her was a fairly emotional experience.