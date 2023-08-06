Toy Story 5 Should Be A Forky And Knifey Love Story (& Ditch Andy's Old Toys)

One of the most compelling reasons why the next "Toy Story" movie should focus on Knifey and Forky is because they're completely new characters who are, in their special way, metacommentaries on the fact that they're completely blank slates.

While Forky has, thanks to Woody's intervention, finally figured out he's not a piece of trash who needs to hurl himself into the nearest can at every opportunity, Knifey has no idea who or why she exists. While Forky could simply lead Knifey to the light, so to speak, and help her realize who and what she is, that might be a little boring to put forth as a storytelling dynamic. It would be far more interesting to find out how and where they could progress from once they're already equals.

So, what's it like when two makeshift beings who have no idea how to be toys try to figure out how to be romantic partners for each other? It could be a comedy of errors. It would also bring a heavy romantic element to the movie series for the first time ever. Beyond Woody and Bo's subplot in the last movie and scenes here and there featuring Woody and Bo and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and Jessie's (Joan Cusack) flirtation, there hasn't been a whole lot of romantic love in the series. Since it has preferred to explore familial and friendship-based inter-toy relationships, why not use Knifey and Forky this way?

Particularly since following the story of the original toys any longer seems likely to tarnish the series as a whole.