Disney Confirms Release Dates For New Star Wars Movie, Toy Story 5 & More Blockbusters

Disney has announced release dates for some of their most-anticipated blockbusters. The House of Mouse is finally ready to enter a new era after its historic year of movie and TV show bombs, and their upcoming slate shows that they mean business. The company has announced release dates for several marquee productions, like Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the first "Star Wars" film in over half a decade. The sci-fi epic, based on the smash hit Disney+ series, will beam into multiplexes on May 22, 2026, just as the summer movie season heats up. "The Mandalorian & Grogu" already has a working title that should intrigue hardcore "Star Wars" fans.

Disney is also bringing "Toy Story" back to the big screen, with a fifth sequel slated to hit on June 19 2026. The Pixar sequel will hopefully be a financial saving grace for the storied animation studio, as they haven't seen a billion-dollar grosser since 2019's "Toy Story 4."

The live-action "Moana" remake starring Dwayne Johnson has been pushed back a year to July 10 2026. The remake was previously on track to debut next year, on June 27 2025. With this change, Johnson and the film's creative team will have plenty of time to cook up a reinterpretation of the beloved original. "Tron: Ares," the long-awaited follow-up to "Tron: Legacy," will grace theatres on October 10 2025. The film stars "Morbius" actor Jared Leto and "Past Lives" standout Greta Lee.