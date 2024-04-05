Disney Confirms Release Dates For New Star Wars Movie, Toy Story 5 & More Blockbusters
Disney has announced release dates for some of their most-anticipated blockbusters. The House of Mouse is finally ready to enter a new era after its historic year of movie and TV show bombs, and their upcoming slate shows that they mean business. The company has announced release dates for several marquee productions, like Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian & Grogu," the first "Star Wars" film in over half a decade. The sci-fi epic, based on the smash hit Disney+ series, will beam into multiplexes on May 22, 2026, just as the summer movie season heats up. "The Mandalorian & Grogu" already has a working title that should intrigue hardcore "Star Wars" fans.
Disney is also bringing "Toy Story" back to the big screen, with a fifth sequel slated to hit on June 19 2026. The Pixar sequel will hopefully be a financial saving grace for the storied animation studio, as they haven't seen a billion-dollar grosser since 2019's "Toy Story 4."
The live-action "Moana" remake starring Dwayne Johnson has been pushed back a year to July 10 2026. The remake was previously on track to debut next year, on June 27 2025. With this change, Johnson and the film's creative team will have plenty of time to cook up a reinterpretation of the beloved original. "Tron: Ares," the long-awaited follow-up to "Tron: Legacy," will grace theatres on October 10 2025. The film stars "Morbius" actor Jared Leto and "Past Lives" standout Greta Lee.
The wait for The Mandalorian & Grogu and Toy Story 5 will be worth it
Disney making these announcements is a great way to get fans ready for what's to come next. It's no secret that the company has been struggling, especially when it comes to its cinematic offerings over the last few years. Big changes are coming to Disney's strategy, and these release date announcements are all part of the plan for their upcoming releases to be profitable. While it may disappoint fans that major projects from franchises like "Star Wars" and "Toy Story" won't be hitting the big screen in 2026, it's all for the best, as these films definitely shouldn't be rushed.
A lot is particularly riding on "The Mandalorian & Grogu" and "Toy Story 5," as both films need to make waves for Lucasfilm and Pixar, their respective studios. "Star Wars" has been killing it on Disney+, but the franchise hasn't exactly prospered after "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "The Rise for Skywalker." As for Pixar, Disney diluted the flagship brand by sending potential hits like "Luca" and "Soul" straight to Disney+. While 2023's "Elemental" was a mild hit, 2022's "Lightyear" was a dud, grossing just under $220 million worldwide. Hopefully "Toy Story 5" can return the franchise to its billion-dollar glory days.
While the wait for these releases may be long, the studio does have some films that audiences can look forward to this year. "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," "Moana 2," and "Deadpool & Wolverine" are just some of the hopeful releases the company has slated to release this year.