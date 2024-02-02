Big Changes Are Coming To Disney's Strategy In 2024

2023 was a historic year of movie and TV show flops for Disney. The Marvel Cinematic Universe floundered at the box office, with entries like "Secret Invasion" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" widely scathed by critics. Smaller releases like "Haunted Mansion" failed to get major attention (despite being a fun family romp), and big releases like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" fell short of box office expectations.

The company's streaming arm continued to struggle as well. While Disney has already begun enforcing its policy of cutting back on streaming budgets and prioritizing quality over quantity, "The Mandalorian" got its harshest criticism for Season 3. Reports show that it remained the most-watched streaming original of the year, but with multiple other Star Wars projects being delayed (due in part to the Hollywood union strikes), the plan for the future of the franchise is still up in the air.

With all of that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Bob Iger and Disney are shifting things up in 2024. The company's release lineup across all studios and subdivisions is substantially smaller than in more recent times, and the approach to what projects are coming out is a good deal different. In short, big changes are coming to Disney in 2024. Let's break them down!