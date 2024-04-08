Young Sheldon Season 7 Fails Missy Cooper Yet Again And Enough Is Enough

"The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon" has arguably surpassed the success of its predecessor — but it's also had to deal with some major continuity issues. One of these involves Sheldon's (Ian Armitage) twin sister Missy Cooper (Raegan Revord), who is a far cry from the "dumb as soup" character Courtney Henggeler portrayed on "The Big Bang Theory" Revord's version is easily one of the most likable and entertaining characters on the show. She is properly fleshed out in the prequel and amuses viewers with her sassy and sarcastic dialogue. However, as the show centers around her genius brother, Missy is constantly overlooked and underserved on "Young Sheldon."

It is established early on that Missy feels ignored by her parents and believes that no one is on her team. Despite her obvious wit and emotional intelligence, the focus is always on Sheldon; Missy is often made to feel less-than and is pushed into the background. Enough is enough for Missy in Season 6 and she starts to rebel. "Young Sheldon" finally takes a deeper look into her character, examining why she's acting out and addressing her fraught relationship with her dad George Sr. (Lance Barber), which leads to her apologizing and vowing to do better. This promising development continues into Season 7 and viewers get to see a new side of Missy as she takes charge of the family as they deal with the aftermath of the tornado. But, once Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) return from Germany, Missy is relegated back to the sidelines, and "Young Sheldon" fails her yet again.