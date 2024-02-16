Raegan Revord Loved Missy's New Young Sheldon Season 7 Role - But How Long Will It Last?

Raegan Revord's Missy Cooper has come a long way since the beginning of "Young Sheldon." Fans have witnessed Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister grow from a precocious 9-year-old into a full-blown teenager, navigating all the drama that comes with the territory. Season 7 may feature Missy's most significant piece of character growth yet, as she's stepping up and taking charge of the Cooper family in the wake of the tearful "Young Sheldon" Season 6 finale, which sees Meemaw's (Annie Potts) house destroyed by a tornado.

With Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) abroad at the onset of Season 7, Missy is picking up the slack to keep the rest of the Cooper household — including her dad (Lance Barber) — functioning and moving forward. "Missy really feels like she has to be the parent because George doesn't know how to do the laundry or make breakfast with Mary gone," Revord told TVInsider. "She's kind of having to fill in. And I think with having the house so crowded, it was so much fun to film."

But while the actor is enjoying the new status quo, Missy will soon discover leading the family isn't all it's cracked up to be. "It was also fun for us to write Missy in a different shade and to let Raegan play a side of Missy that she hadn't gotten to do before," executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine. "But in the second episode, she starts to realize that being Mom isn't quite as fun as it seemed at first."