Raegan Revord Loved Missy's New Young Sheldon Season 7 Role - But How Long Will It Last?
Raegan Revord's Missy Cooper has come a long way since the beginning of "Young Sheldon." Fans have witnessed Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister grow from a precocious 9-year-old into a full-blown teenager, navigating all the drama that comes with the territory. Season 7 may feature Missy's most significant piece of character growth yet, as she's stepping up and taking charge of the Cooper family in the wake of the tearful "Young Sheldon" Season 6 finale, which sees Meemaw's (Annie Potts) house destroyed by a tornado.
With Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) abroad at the onset of Season 7, Missy is picking up the slack to keep the rest of the Cooper household — including her dad (Lance Barber) — functioning and moving forward. "Missy really feels like she has to be the parent because George doesn't know how to do the laundry or make breakfast with Mary gone," Revord told TVInsider. "She's kind of having to fill in. And I think with having the house so crowded, it was so much fun to film."
But while the actor is enjoying the new status quo, Missy will soon discover leading the family isn't all it's cracked up to be. "It was also fun for us to write Missy in a different shade and to let Raegan play a side of Missy that she hadn't gotten to do before," executive producer Steve Holland told TVLine. "But in the second episode, she starts to realize that being Mom isn't quite as fun as it seemed at first."
Matriarch Missy probably won't last, but Revord's having a blast
As the "Young Sheldon" crew has discussed, Missy's turn as the Cooper clan's de facto leader might not last long. Of course, with "Young Sheldon" ending with Season 7, reuniting the family sooner than later makes sense. Once they're back together, Missy may be happier than ever to return to being a regular 13-year-old.
However, even if it's not to last, Raegan Revord is getting the most fun she can out of the inversion of the usual Cooper family dynamics, especially between Missy and George Sr. "When I first read the script, I called Lance, and I was like, 'So you read the first script?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I did.' And I said, 'So I get to boss you around,'" Revord told TVInsider. "It's always so much fun whenever I get to play mad at him, not because I'm mad at him in real life, but because I'll end up just glaring at him and scaring him any chance I can."
Of course, Season 7 may include some fascinating and emotional character progression for Missy beyond the initial episodes, as the show is primed to finally address the impending death of George Sr., as originally canonized by "The Big Bang Theory." "What I've read, I think there'll be some really good 'Big Bang Theory' Easter eggs, and some questions will be answered that people have been asking," Revord teased. "And knowing our writers who are so talented, they're going to wrap it up well."