Why Terrorist Ari Haswari Doesn't Make A Realistic Villain For Gibbs' Team On NCIS

There have been a lot of nefarious terrorists and bad guys on "NCIS" over the years, but Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin) has to be the villain with the greatest impact on the show's characters. In fact, a Looper poll of "NCIS" fans saw him come top in a ranking of the CBS show's "worst" villains.

He wasn't just a rogue terrorist — Haswari was also Special Agent Jethro Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) sworn enemy. An intelligent, charming, but violent man, the Mossad agent turned Al-Qaeda leader first infiltrates the NCIS morgue before mounting a campaign against Gibbs and other agents. He even murders Special Agent Caitlin "Kate" Todd (Sasha Alexander) in the shocking Season 2 finale.

Haswari is ultimately killed by his half-sister, Mossad officer Ziva David (Cote de Pablo), though she's haunted by her actions afterward. Yet, despite his infamy with "NCIS" viewers, the terrorist character isn't exactly the show's most realistic enemy. Here's why.