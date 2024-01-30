When Does Cote De Pablo's Ziva Come Back To NCIS?

Cote de Pablo hasn't often discussed specifics on what led to her departure from "NCIS." However, in 2016, the actor shed some light on her exit. "Unfortunately, because of political things and the scripts not being good enough, I chose not to [continue]," she revealed during an interview at Babson College (per UPI). She continued, describing some of the proposed plans surrounding her character as lackluster. "They were going to send her back to Israel and make her an unfortunate, miserable woman," de Pablo said before elaborating that she could not come back until something worthwhile was written for Ziva David.

In 2019, the actor seemingly got her wish, as she returned to "NCIS" for the Season 16 finale and four episodes in the following season. Cast and crew members openly celebrated her comeback on the "NCIS" set. "They were waiting for me, standing up, and they clapped as I went in," de Pablo told USA Today upon her return. "I think I said something along the lines of, 'Woo-hoo, I'm back!' It was great."

Overall, Ziva's return essentially amounts to a series of cameos, gifting her a happy ending to counteract the tragedy that previously befell her character. This comeback, then, isn't necessarily a reprisal of her previous role as much as it was a means to write off her character in a more satisfying manner than before. Brief as it may be, de Pablo's second run is memorable all the same for letting Ziva finally live happily ever after following years of uncertainty.