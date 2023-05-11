Halloween Ends Helped The Freaky Friday Sequel Get Off The Ground

At first glass, it probably seems like the only thing that "Freaky Friday" and the "Halloween" franchise have in common is, well, Jamie Lee Curtis appearing in both of them. As it turns out, though, the success of the "Halloween" movies — as well as Curtis' continued success within her own career — helped recently minted Academy Award winner Curtis sell the idea of a potential sequel.

In a New York Times interview alongside her "Freaky Friday" co-star Lindsay Lohan — which celebrated the 20 year anniversary of the film — Curtis revealed that during her press tour for "Halloween Ends," which was released in 2022, so many people asked about a possible sequel to the body-swap comedy that it gave her an idea. "As I went around the world with 'Halloween Ends,' people wanted to know if there was going to be another 'Freaky Friday.' Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

It looks like Curtis' phone call got things off the ground in a big way. As Deadline recently reported, a sequel to "Freaky Friday" is officially underway — and Lohan and Curtis are both ready to return to play Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively.