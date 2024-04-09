Godzilla X Kong's Huge Titan Skeleton Mystery Is Inspiring Some Wild Theories

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" blew everyone away at the box office with its kaiju free-for-all. The movie didn't skimp on the monster action because in addition to the two titular giants, "Godzilla x Kong" introduces a new villain named Skar King. The ice-breathing Shimo also factors into the plot quite heavily, while Godzilla fights Tiamat to absorb its powers. That's not even getting into a surprise appearance from Mothra. However, there's a different kind of beast that has fans online scratching their heads.

At one point in the movie, Kong uses a massive skeleton as a bridge. The shot makes Kong look absolutely tiny in comparison, which means this creature dwarfs the likes of Godzilla in size, too. On TikTok, Reddit, and other online forums, people have been debating who this monster could have been and whether there could be another one like it out there somewhere to cause Godzilla and Kong problems down the line.

It's possible the skeleton wasn't meant to be any specific kaiju and is only there because giant monster skeletons are cool. However, here are some intriguing fan theories — from the ones that actually seem pretty likely to the ones that raise some eyebrows but are fascinating nonetheless — about who or what the biggest Titan of all time might have been.