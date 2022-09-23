Cloverfield Fans Just Got An Unexpected Bit Of Exciting News

Monster movie "Cloverfield" premiered in 2008, birthing a franchise that has seemed to prioritize quality over quantity throughout its development. Consequently, the second film in the "Cloverfield" franchise, titled "10 Cloverfield Lane," hit theaters in 2016, a full eight years after the first film's theatrical debut.

Of course, typically, the second entry in a franchise will bring back many of the elements that drove the success of its first. Such was not the case, however, with "10 Cloverfield Lane." Not only does "10 Cloverfield Lane" feature an entirely new cast, but it likewise abandons the found footage style that's so integral to the original "Cloverfield." That said, this is maybe for the best, given that, according to science, "Cloverfield" makes some viewers uncomfortable as a result of its shaky camera.

The third and most recent film in the series, titled "The Cloverfield Paradox," then premiered to Netflix in 2018. Following the convention established by "10 Cloverfield Lane," "The Cloverfield Paradox" is also an entirely new story in a distinct time and place, further complicating the "Cloverfield" timeline.

Now, on September 23, 2022, an update regarding the franchise's future has surfaced, giving fans their first significant piece of "Cloverfield" news in years.