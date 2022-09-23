Cloverfield Fans Just Got An Unexpected Bit Of Exciting News
Monster movie "Cloverfield" premiered in 2008, birthing a franchise that has seemed to prioritize quality over quantity throughout its development. Consequently, the second film in the "Cloverfield" franchise, titled "10 Cloverfield Lane," hit theaters in 2016, a full eight years after the first film's theatrical debut.
Of course, typically, the second entry in a franchise will bring back many of the elements that drove the success of its first. Such was not the case, however, with "10 Cloverfield Lane." Not only does "10 Cloverfield Lane" feature an entirely new cast, but it likewise abandons the found footage style that's so integral to the original "Cloverfield." That said, this is maybe for the best, given that, according to science, "Cloverfield" makes some viewers uncomfortable as a result of its shaky camera.
The third and most recent film in the series, titled "The Cloverfield Paradox," then premiered to Netflix in 2018. Following the convention established by "10 Cloverfield Lane," "The Cloverfield Paradox" is also an entirely new story in a distinct time and place, further complicating the "Cloverfield" timeline.
Now, on September 23, 2022, an update regarding the franchise's future has surfaced, giving fans their first significant piece of "Cloverfield" news in years.
A new Cloverfield film is currently in the works
According to an exclusive report published by Deadline on the morning of September 23, 2022, Paramount is now in the process of developing a fourth "Cloverfield" movie. Currently, there's no information available about this sequel project's contents, so whether the film will serve as a direct continuation of the events of one of its predecessors, or tell another stand-alone story in the "Cloverfield" universe remains to be seen.
The only real concrete information available about this new sequel is the creative team behind it. J.J. Abrams, whose company Bad Robot Productions produced each previous film, is returning alongside a team of producers including Matt Reeves, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Bryan Burk, and Drew Goddard. Joe Barton, meanwhile is signed on as its screenwriter. Barton's past work includes writing the 2021 Amazon original "Encounter," and creating the Netflix drama "Giri/Haji." Finally, Babak Anvari is directing the upcoming "Cloverfield" sequel. Anvari has primarily helmed horror movies in the past, including "Under the Shadow," Wounds," and "I Came By."
Since this new "Cloverfield" film seems to be in an early stage of production, it might be some time before fans learn more about its development.