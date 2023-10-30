MCU Rumor: Silver Surfer Won't Be The Herald Of Galactus - Here's Why

As fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe look forward to what comes next, questions abound regarding their favorite yet-to-be-used characters. While "Deadpool 3" is on the way, setting the stage for the arrival of the X-Men, we still don't have a lot of information about the big screen return of another superhero team, the Fantastic Four. Aside from the casting and introduction of the heroes, Marvel has yet to begin dropping tidbits on the villains and supporting characters. But thanks to a Hollywood insider, we've gotten a juicy rumor about Galactus and his most famous herald, Silver Surfer.

According to @MyTimeToShineH on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Marvel is making a curious decision. "Galactus' herald in the MCU Fantastic Four reboot will be a woman," the post stated. The comment section of the post jumped to a few conclusions, the first being that the MCU version of Silver Surfer was going to be female. @AmonDior sounded off with their feelings, writing, "Genderbent Silver Surfer? That's so lame."

Of course, that isn't the only option, as many others believe that this news means fans are getting a different herald from the comics: Nova. The Pitch Nerds reminded everyone that Galactus isn't picky about the gender of his herald. "He has had female heralds before," they wrote. "They are probably going with Nova." While there isn't confirmation of anything right now, we can take this information and hypothesize on a few different approaches this decision could take.