Twitter Isn't Holding Back On Christian Bale's Look As Frankenstein's Monster

After 2016's "Suicide Squad" was roundly denounced by critics, particularly Jared Leto's Joker, one would assume no one else would want to try to emulate the character's appearance. Within a matter of weeks, two separate movie first looks have drawn comparisons to the aesthetic. Maggie Gyllenhaal's next directorial feature will be about the Bride of Frankenstein, titled "The Bride!" and she shared some images on Instagram of Frankenstein's monster (Christian Bale) and his Bride (Jessie Buckley). Social media made the same joke about Bill Skarsgard's look in the new "The Crow" movie, and it would appear that joke has carried over into Bale's look as the monster, namely how he seems to have taken a lot of inspiration from Leto's Joker.

Bale's monster has somewhat of a punk vibe going for him, but the thing that most people are pointing out is that he has the word "Hope" tattooed on his chest. On X (formerly Twitter), @ClawWasTaken even wrote, "They Jared Letoified him." Leto's Joker infamously had many questionable tattoos, most notably with the word "Damaged" on his forehead. It would seem that rather than flesh out a character through plot development or thematic resonance, it's easier to slap a word onto their body that sums up what they're intended to represent.

Between this and "The Crow," it would seem Jared Leto's Joker was more influential than the public may have given him credit for initially. X has had a field day with the look, with @CCortave24 adding another possible inspiration: "Frankenstein's monster has swag. Christian Bale's version reminds me of G-Eazy & Suicide Squad's Joker."