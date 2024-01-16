Bride Of Frankenstein: Cast, Director, And More Details

There aren't many sci-fi or horror novels that have continued to have as lasting of an impact as Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein." Over the years, the 19th-century book has not only been adapted multiple times, but its influence has been felt even in movies that aren't straightforward adaptations of it, and it has continued to be a point of reference for many contemporary filmmakers and storytellers. Indeed, in 2023, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone famously made their own feminist take on "Frankenstein" in the form of the steampunk sex comedy, "Poor Things." Meanwhile, a new adaptation of "Frankenstein" from Guillermo del Toro is currently in the works.

Del Toro isn't the only filmmaker whose next film will be inspired by Shelley's beloved, immensely influential novel, either. On the contrary, it has been announced that writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal's next directorial effort will be her own riff on "Frankenstein," one that focuses on the creation of a female counterpart for its central monster. Like del Toro's film, it's already got an incredibly impressive list of stars attached to it, too.

With all that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Maggie Gyllenhaal's "Bride of "Frankenstein" movie, including its cast, plot, and several other key members of its behind-the-scenes creative team.