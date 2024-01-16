Bride Of Frankenstein: Cast, Director, And More Details
There aren't many sci-fi or horror novels that have continued to have as lasting of an impact as Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein." Over the years, the 19th-century book has not only been adapted multiple times, but its influence has been felt even in movies that aren't straightforward adaptations of it, and it has continued to be a point of reference for many contemporary filmmakers and storytellers. Indeed, in 2023, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone famously made their own feminist take on "Frankenstein" in the form of the steampunk sex comedy, "Poor Things." Meanwhile, a new adaptation of "Frankenstein" from Guillermo del Toro is currently in the works.
Del Toro isn't the only filmmaker whose next film will be inspired by Shelley's beloved, immensely influential novel, either. On the contrary, it has been announced that writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal's next directorial effort will be her own riff on "Frankenstein," one that focuses on the creation of a female counterpart for its central monster. Like del Toro's film, it's already got an incredibly impressive list of stars attached to it, too.
With all that in mind, here's everything we know so far about Maggie Gyllenhaal's "Bride of "Frankenstein" movie, including its cast, plot, and several other key members of its behind-the-scenes creative team.
When will Bride of Frankenstein be released?
Maggie Gyllenhaal's currently untitled take on "Bride of Frankenstein" doesn't have a set release date yet. The film has, however, already cast most of its central stars. According to Deadline, the Warner Bros. Discovery-produced movie is also set to begin filming sometime in the first quarter of 2024, though, it's unclear how long the film's production is expected to last.
Taking all of that into account, it's impossible to say right now with any real certainty when Warner Bros.' new "Bride of Frankenstein" film will hit theaters. A late 2024 debut seems highly unlikely, but depending on what Warner Bros.'s hopes for the movie are, it's possible that the studio and Gyllenhaal could fast-track its post-production timeline to make sure that it's released in time for the year's fall and winter award season. That said, its early 2024 production start window ultimately suggests that it probably won't be released until sometime in 2025.
What is the plot of Bride of Frankenstein?
In addition to its cast and core creative team, a logline for Warner Bros. Discovery's forthcoming "Bride of Frankenstein" film has been released. The movie will reportedly follow a lonely version of Dr. Frankenstein's monster as he journeys to 1930s Chicago in the hopes of acquiring the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a mate for him. The two subsequently work together to bring a murdered young woman back to life and, in doing so, "the Bride is born," as teased by the logline. Afterward, Frankenstein's monster and Dr. Euphronius quickly discover that the former's partner is more than what they bargained for, and her creation will purportedly spark "a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."
The logline further suggests that its story will offer viewers a fairly original spin on the story told by its source material. The film has, in fact, seemingly all the elements it needs to deliver a take on "Frankenstein" that focuses more on its monster's would-be mate than most takes on his story typically do. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise to any viewers who are familiar with Maggie Gyllenhaal's past films and TV shows, many of which attempt to root themselves in the perspectives of their female characters.
Nonetheless, sci-fi and horror fans will just have to wait to see exactly how deeply the film explores the mind of its undead bride.
Who is starring in Bride of Frankenstein?
Warner Bros. and Maggie Gyllenhaal's "Bride of Frankenstein" movie may not have an official title yet, but it does have more than a few noteworthy stars attached to it. Indeed, Deadline has revealed that the film will be led by Jessie Buckley, whose previous credits include "Chernobyl," "Women Talking," "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," and "The Lost Daughter," the latter of which was directed by Gyllenhaal. Buckley's role in the "Bride of Frankenstein"-inspired film hasn't yet been confirmed, but her status as its purported star suggests that she may very well play the undead woman at the center of it.
The film's cast also includes "The Dark Knight" and "Ford v. Ferrari" actor Christian Bale, who has reportedly been in talks to star in the project alongside Buckley since before the start of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which put numerous Hollywood productions on hold for several months. In addition to Bale and Buckley, Annette Bening ("NYAD," "20th Century Women"), Peter Sarsgaard ("Memory," "The Batman"), and Penélope Cruz ("Ferrari," "Volver") are set to star in the movie as well.
Together, they form what is an already impressively star-studded ensemble. Movie fans will, however, have to wait until more details are revealed to learn who each of the performers is playing in the film.
Who is directing Bride of Frankenstein?
Maggie Gyllenhaal will direct Warner Bros. Discovery's new "Bride of Frankenstein" movie. The filmmaker is likely best known for her acting work, which includes roles in films and TV shows like "The Dark Knight," "Donnie Darko," "Secretary," "The Kindergarten Teacher," "The Honorable Woman," and "The Deuce." However, Gyllenhaal made her feature directorial debut in 2021 when she directed "The Lost Daughter." Gyllenhaal went on to earn an Oscar nomination in 2022 for the film's screenplay, and both Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley were nominated for their performances in the acclaimed drama as well.
Now, coming off the success of "The Lost Daughter," Gyllenhaal seems set to make her new "Bride of Frankenstein" film her second feature effort as a director. Whether or not it will earn the same level of acclaim as her feature debut remains to be seen, but its subject matter and logline certainly suggest that it'll be an even more ambitious outing for Gyllenhaal than "The Lost Daughter." Based on the stars that have already attached themselves to the project, it doesn't seem like Gyllenhaal has had a hard time convincing her fellow artists of the film's potential, either.
Who is writing and producing Bride of Frankenstein?
According to IMDb, Maggie Gyllenhaal won't just direct her new "Bride of Frankenstein" movie — she's also written its screenplay. That may not come as a major shock to some. After all, Gyllenhaal both wrote and directed "The Lost Daughter" as well. She's currently the only writer listed on the new project, but fans will have to wait to find out more about the film's script, including whether Gyllenhaal penned it on her own like she did with "The Lost Daughter" or worked on it with another writer.
The film is set to be produced by frequent Martin Scorsese collaborator Emma Tillinger Koskoff, whose previous credits include "The Irishman," "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Uncut Gems," and "Joker." Gyllenhaal, Talia Kleinhendler ("The Lost Daughter," "The Kindergarten Teacher"), and Osnat Handelsman-Keren ("The Lost Daughter," "Ahed's Knee") will also produce the project, while Courtney Kivowitz ("The Lost Daughter") and Carla Raij ("The Fabelmans," "Maestro") are attached to it as executive producers.
Is Bride of Frankenstein based on a book?
Maggie Gyllenhaal's "Bride of Frankenstein" film won't be a straightforward adaptation of any pre-existing movie or book. That said, the film's plot does stem from a section of Mary Shelley's original "Frankenstein" novel. In that book, Dr. Victor Frankenstein is approached at one point by his monster, who demands that he create a mate for him. Victor grows increasingly afraid of what could happen if he fulfills the Creature's request, though, so he destroys the body of his creation's potential mate before bringing her to life.
Shelley's "Frankenstein," therefore, stops just short of actually giving its central monster a bride. Conversely, director James Whale's beloved 1935 film, "Bride of Frankenstein," ends with the creation of its titular female character, who immediately rejects her intended mate. The film's final moments then see Frankenstein's Creature destroy both himself and his bride in an act of self-sacrificial destruction.
It seems like Gyllenhaal's "Bride of Frankenstein" film will, in other words, be indebted in obvious ways to both Shelley's original novel and Whale's 1935 movie and also deliver its own, original story. Only time will tell, of course, how Gyllenhaal's film builds on the foundation laid by Shelley and Whale.