Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Cast, Director, Writers, And More Details

You should know the score by now. Man makes a monster. Monster wants to be accepted as a man. Monster makes it his mission to ruin Maker until they both wander off into the snowy unknown and are reported back by a ship's captain who has seen some truly crazy stuff. Like The Creature at the center of this legendary story, though, Guillermo del Toro has gone through various phases of the version of "Frankenstein" he wanted to tell, with the latest iteration lining up with his most recent and beloved endeavor.

As far back as 2008, del Toro told ComingSoon that he had plans for an adventure story involving Frankenstein's monster, only for producer J. Miles Dale to reveal to A.frame earlier in July 2023 that the twisted father-son relationship will be a focal point of the impending iteration. "In the last couple of films, certainly with 'Nightmare Alley' and then with 'Pinocchio,' we've dealt with the whole father-son relationship. And Guillermo and I both lost our fathers in the last few years. When you have a strong father figure, it's a big part of our lives," revealed Dale. The monster and his maker sound like they're following suit. "This version of 'Frankenstein' very much goes down that thematic road. So, I feel like this is the third film in Guillermo's father trilogy. That's exciting, and when you read the script, it's very emotional and, of course, very iconic." Same old, same old from del Toro, then?