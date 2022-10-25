Prime Video Has Shared The First Look At The Upcoming Fallout Series

Amazon is currently in the midst of producing a Prime Video original TV series based on "Fallout," the popular Bethesda video game franchise. While each "Fallout" game typically takes place in a separate location and oftentimes even a distinct span of time, the series is universally defined by its post-apocalyptic setting, and specifically the 1950s-tinged, retrofuturist aesthetic of its dystopia-of-sorts.

Currently, Amazon's "Fallout" show seems to be in a relatively early stage of production, so details about its making are relatively scarce. Multiple cast members, however, are confirmed for the series, including "Yellowjackets" star Ella Purnell, whose casting in "Fallout" was announced in March. Previously, the show's producers revealed that Walton Goggins, known for his roles in "Justified," "The Hateful Eight," and "Vice Principals," will portray its lead character. Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten will also appear in some capacity, though no character specifics are yet confirmed.

One of the few glimpses thus far of how the show will look came courtesy of a preview of its Super Duper Mart location shared by a fan who happened upon its set in July. Now, with its release presumably still a ways away, Amazon has shared its first official image of the upcoming "Fallout" series online.