Kelly Reilly Claims Those Yellowstone Spin-Off Rumors You Keep Hearing Are False

There are so many Yellowstone series and spin-offs from Taylor Sheridan that even the biggest fans might have a hard time tracking them all, and it doesn't get any easier with all the question marks hovering above the franchise after "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2. Beth Dutton actor Kelly Reilly has teased an exciting "Yellowstone" ending, so she's not above contributing to the rumor mill — but there's one particular theory about her character's future that she would like to shut down.

In an interview with Radio Times, Reilly said that any reports about Beth appearing in a "Yellowstone" spinoff are patently false ... at least, for now. "I just care about finishing ['Yellowstone'] with as much care and as much passion and as much love as I can muster to put into it," she said. "That's what I care about. I'm sort of prepping for that now [and] that's my tunnel vision thing that I care about most. And what goes on beyond that? There are discussions ... Don't believe everything you read. It's just nonsense. But ... let's wait and see."