Yellowstone Stars May Return In Matthew McConaughey Series With Huge Demands (Report)

"Yellowstone" is ending after five seasons following the departure of lead actor Kevin Costner, but the franchise will live on in an official sequel spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey. Based on comments by showrunner Taylor Sheridan explaining McConaughey's "Yellowstone" spin-off, the show should revolve primarily around a group of new characters. That said, according to reporting by Puck, negotiations are underway for three principal "Yellowstone" stars to return in the sequel series. However, lofty demands from two of those actors are holding up that process.

Per the outlet, Sheridan and Paramount want Kayce Dutton actor Luke Grimes, Beth Dutton actor Kelly Reilly, and Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser on the new show. How much these returning actors will be paid is allegedly holding up negotiations.

Reilly and her representation initially asked for a $1.5 million per episode salary before dropping that number to $1.2 million — still in the ballpark of some of TV's highest-paid actors. Meanwhile, Hauser is purportedly looking to make $1.25 million an episode, whereas Paramount offered $850,000 for Season 1 and a 2nd season guarantee at $950,000 an episode. There seems to be plenty of work left to be done before these "Yellowstone" stars and the network reach an agreement.